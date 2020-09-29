Samsung is rapidly launching its new smartphones this year. In this episode, the company is now preparing to bring two new smartphones in its popular Galaxy M series. According to the reports, the company can launch these new handsets by the end of this year. According to a Sammobile report, the company is currently working on two new smartphones. The model numbers of these devices are SM-M425F and SM-127F.No definite information has yet come out about what name the company will launch these new smartphones. However, according to reports, the SM-M425F may be named Galaxy M42 and the SM-127F may be named Galaxy M12s. It can also be said that Samsung’s model numbers often match the device’s name. At the same time, with the ‘M’ in the model number, it is being speculated that both these devices will be of the Galaxy M series.

Possible names and specifications

Looking at the model number of the old Galaxy M10s, it was the SM-M107F and the model number of its ‘non-s’ variant was the SM-M105F which the company launched as the Galaxy M10. Similarly, the model number of Galaxy M40 was SM-405F. This suggests that the 5F model number launches as a normal variant of the device. At the same time, the 7F is usually launched as an ‘s’ variant of the device.

Talking about the SM-M425F mentioned in the report, it can get 128 GB of internal storage with a 64 megapixel primary camera. At the same time, if we talk about the SM-M127F, then no information has come out about it at the moment. It is being claimed that the SM-M425F will be a mid-range and SM-M127F an entry-level smartphone. Not only this, according to recent leaks, the company has started developing software for SM-M425F. This phone will be launched before the end of this year.