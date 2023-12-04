The latest versions of Samsung flagships have not introduced any new features in the camera, but on the next Galaxy S25 we could find more advanced sensors.

With the appearance of the Galaxy S22, Samsung has upgraded the main cameras, raising them from a resolution of 12 MP to an appreciable level of 50 MP.

This range was also maintained in subsequent models, Galaxy S23 and the next Galaxy S24, both equipped with the same camera 50 megapixel main. Currently, Samsung seems to have an established practice of recycling components from previous devices.

Despite the apparent continuity, the next annual cycle could lead to changes in the manufacturer’s approach, especially with the arrival of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

These models could finally stand out thanks to the implementation of a more advanced sensor.

Broken tradition The Galaxy S25 series, apparently, will adopt new camera sensors provided by Sony The report comes from insider Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) and confirms that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will ditch the sensor ISOCELL GN3 50 MP previously used in the Galaxy S22, S23 and future S24 models. Both phones will instead adopt a new sensor supplied by Sony, although precise details regarding the dimensions and exact model are currently lacking, preventing definitive conclusions from being drawn.

According to the hypotheses, however, there is the possibility that Samsung will adopt a larger camera matrix. Despite the lack of full details, previews of the Galaxy S25 series suggest that Samsung is considering it important changes to the hardware. Among the expected innovations, the introduction of a new chipset dedicated exclusively to the future iteration is hypothesized.

This component, known internally as “Dream Chip”could include a AMD RDNA3 GPU highly efficient.

The new SoC would represent a step forward compared to the current Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets, designed in a more generic way to adapt to different brands of smartphones. It should be emphasized that such information should be taken with caution, since the official announcement of the Galaxy S25 series is still over a year away and further reliable details will be necessary for a more accurate evaluation of the proposed innovations.