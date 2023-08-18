SamMobile: Samsung will launch a smartphone with an OLED display without visible frames

Samsung Corporation has planned to create a completely frameless front panel for smartphones. About it informs SamMobile edition.

The journalists studied the presentation of Samsung Display, according to which the company intends to create an OLED All Around Full Screen front panel. The component differs from others on the market in that it has no visible borders.

The company’s engineers said that it is possible to achieve the release of a completely frameless smartphone by rounding the OLED panel around the edges and 3D lamination technology. Samsung also noted that at the moment there are no completely frameless panels on the market: for example, Apple uses a “monobrow” and Dynamic Island, other manufacturers use various screen cutouts and holes.

The journalists of the publication recalled that recently Apple ordered the creation of a completely frameless front panel from Samsung Display. However, the American company demanded that the performer achieve the desired result without rounding the display around the edges – in order to avoid optical distortion.

Earlier, Android Authority journalist Ryan Haynes called the key drawback of foldable devices. According to the expert, the software in such smartphones is very poorly optimized.