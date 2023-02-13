By 2050, Samsung plans to use recycled plastic in all smartphones. This was reported on February 13 by the agency yonhap.

It is noted that elements made of recycled plastic are already used in the production of the flagship smartphones of the Galaxy line. In February, the number of such parts in new Samsung models doubled compared to the number of products released a year ago.

At the briefing, Vice President Park Sung-soon noted that Samsung is thus reducing the volume of plastic produced, given the extensive product line of smartphones.

“I think this will resonate with every customer in a small but important way,” said the vice president.

Samsung emphasized that by the end of 2022, the company had recycled more than 15 tons of fishing nets thrown into the sea. The South Korean manufacturer is working with partners to increase the processing of rare materials, such as gold and cobalt. By 2025, the company is going to abandon plastic packaging for its products.

Park Sung Soon assured that the company plans to avoid a possible large increase in prices due to the increased use of recycled materials in the production of smartphones.

At the beginning of the year, the flagship smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S23 family were on the shelves of Russian stores before the start of global sales, scheduled for February 17. Russia was the first country where the Galaxy S23 began to be sold.