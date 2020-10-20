Many powerful smartphones have been launched in the M-series by South Korean smartphone company Samsung and this series is quite popular in the midrange segment. The Samsung Galaxy M21 of this series can be purchased at the lowest price ever during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon. Samsung has also given price cut to this phone with 6000mAh Dhansu battery in the past. In addition to the Amazon standard discount, many offers are also offered on this phone.

Discounted Price and Offers

Samsung Galaxy M21 can be purchased for Rs 12,499 for limited time during the sale on Amazon. This price is of a variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. At the same time, a variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 14,999. There is an instant discount of 10 percent on payment from HDFC bank cards. Buyers can also buy it at No Cost EMI. The device can also be purchased with an exchange discount.

To buy Samsung galaxy m21 on amazon click here.

Galaxy M21 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD + sAMOLED Infinity U Cut display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. This Samsung phone comes with the Exynos 9611 processor, which provides up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Samsung’s budget device comes with Android 10 based OneUI 2.0. A fingerprint scanner has been provided for authentication on the rear panel of the phone.

Great deals: bumper discount on these products in amazon

Talking about camera setup, triple camera setup is available in the phone, in which a primary sensor of 48 megapixels has been given. Apart from this, there is an 8 megapixel ultravide and 5 megapixel depth sensor. It has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. To give a strong backup available in this phone, a 6000mAh battery is provided, which supports 15W fast charging.