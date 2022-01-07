Samsung explodes operating profit: + 52.49% thanks to the semiconductor crisis

Growing profits for Samsung Electronics. In fact, the South Korean giant expects an increase in the fourth quarter of the year of operating profit by 52.49% compared to last year to 13.8 trillion won (11.4 billion dollars).

The strong is driving growth application for chips and the higher margins guaranteed by the new contracts for the supply of these. In the third quarter operating profit stood at 15.82 trillion won. In the fourth quarter, the group expects sales of approximately 76 trillion won, up from 61.55 last year.