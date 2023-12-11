One UI 6.1 for Galaxy S24 and the focus on artificial intelligence: the new previews that reveal the technological leap and the rise of “AI Phones”.

Samsung will likely have a lot to present on stage at the Consumer Electronic Show in January. The details on One UI 6.1 are already giving tasty previews on the use ofartificial intelligenceand as we get closer to the announcement of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, more details emerge on the features of Samsung's Android 14-based software. X leaker @BennettBuhner shared several screenshots showing the new features and functions of the upcoming update, with the feeling that the new version of the interface brings with it much more than one could have expected. The watchword is undoubtedly artificial intelligence, with Samsung wanting to keep its promise of bringing real AI Phones to the market.

Rumors have been circulating wildly since this weekend and numerous stills and screenshots provide a preview of the new features and improvements expected on the new range, as well as on older Samsung phones when they receive the new version in the future. See also Tom Hardy shares first image of Venom 3 We know that some features of One UI 6.1 have been anticipated, in relation to three new battery protection options: adaptive functions to limit charging and slow down the wear of the energy cell. Other new additions look familiar, taking cues from Google's Pixel and harking back to features proposed by Mountain View's AI experts, such as the Magic Editor. One UI 6.1 will introduce a advanced photo editor which will allow users to intervene on the content of images captured with the Galaxy S24.

In practice, the AI ​​will work intelligently by adding appropriate content, removing unwanted reflections and shadows, offering users the ability to reposition objects with a simple drag gesture or straighten images, automatically filling in missing details. With regard to Samsung Notesthe artificial intelligence will provide support in formatting tasks and reviewing notes.

The feature will be able to summarize extended notes, transforming the text into easy-to-understand bulleted lists, and will automatically format handwritten notes after they are converted to text.