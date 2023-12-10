New evidence reveals Samsung’s plans to beef up battery management on its phones, with an update arriving imminently.

The rollout of One UI 6.0 to supported devices is still underway, but One UI 6.1 is already being discussed, with new sources suggesting the company intends to further improve the battery life of the brand’s phones. The battery protection feature is already part of the operating system, but with One UI 6.1 additional options will be introduced to ensure that devices are charged correctly without any charging cycle anomalies. While One UI 6.1 will be a relatively modest update, it is expected to bring some significant changes over previous versions.

Three different options Previews on One UI 6.1 indicate an improvement in battery protection, highlighting a commitment to a better energy experience The Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut next month with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 on board. The launch is said to include numerous AI-enhanced features, possibly including a feature dedicated to battery health.

The source claims that One UI 6.1 will offer three levels of protection that it can operate with. The Basic level will stop charging at 95% and then slowly build it up to 100%.

If you opt for the Adaptive option, the function will slow down charging when the battery reaches 80% and will proceed slowly during the night up to 100% before waking up, similar to what is present on OxygenOS.

The Max option, however, will ensure that charging stops at 80%.