Samsung, as anticipated, is starting to extend the latest artificial intelligence features to Galaxy devices prior to the S24 series.

Samsung had already announced that the update One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI it would soon be available for newer devices, although the release date had not been clarified previously. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, confirmed the company's intention to extend artificial intelligence capabilities to over 100 million Galaxy users by 2024.

According to official sources, the March 28 Samsung will introduce One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI on a wider range of devices, including the Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Galaxy Tab S9.

New tools for “old” devices The “Circle to Search” function The functions introduced by Galaxy AI in One UI 6.1 present the innovations that we have come to know in the most recent series of Android devices. Between these, “Circle and Search“, which allows users to perform web searches by drawing a circle around items of interest in images, a prominent AI feature introduced on Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8. See also Amazon offers: LEGO Collolungo set from Horizon Forbidden West on sale “Notes Assist” facilitates note management, offering a summary function to summarize notes and translation functions, while “Browsing Assist” generates summaries of news articles. “Transcript Assist” transcribes recordings of meetings, while “Chat Assist” optimizes the tone of messages to communicate effectively.

“Interpreter” And “Live Translate” enable conversations between different languages ​​simplifying real-time communications and translations. Finally, the option of “Generative Editing” allows users to resize or edit photos with suggestions from artificial intelligence.