After months of waiting and almost a dozen betas, Samsung makes One UI 6.0 available for Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra in Italy.

Samsung has officially made available the sixth iteration of the One UI interface, based on Android 14, dedicated to Galaxy S23 devices, including the Italian market among the areas involved in the distribution. The release concerns Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra devices; the three models in the flagship range can now access the latest features based on Android 14. With this release, Samsung stands out as the first company, after Google, to make Android 14 permanently available on its smartphones. Also note the speed with which the update was distributed following the official release by Google for the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models.

News and updates One UI 6.0 promotional image The release of One UI 6.0 initially involved users who had taken part in the beta, whose program was limited to specific regions, allowing them to preview the new features introduced by the company for the latest version of its proprietary interface. Subsequently, the rollout began in Germany, where Galaxy S23 owners began to receive the update to version S916BXXU3BWJM, based on Android 14, with an approximate size of 350 MB. Now, all users of the S23 line are faced with a major update, both in terms of new features and size, as the final update package is around 3 GB. Among the most significant changes is a renewed quick panelthe introduction of the new interface font called "One UI Sans"and enhanced editing tools using artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the Samsung Studio application will allow you to perform multi-level editing via the Chromecast support via Smart View and there is a simplified version of “Good Lock” that offers several new features.