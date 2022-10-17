Samsung is a company that is focusing a lot in the mobile department, always ready to innovate in an increasingly saturated market, keeping up with the new and sparkling technologies that the world has to offer.

Today we are here to talk to you about the brand new One Ui 5, the Samsung interface par excellence. If you are curious about what will change with the new version, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung: One UI 5, let’s take a look at the news!

If you have a Samsung Android device, get ready because you will receive the One UI 5 very soon and today the company has been keen to remind us, by issuing an official press release:

“From small details, such as smoother gestures, to entire features, users have provided us with a lot of information throughout the development process. Users confirmed that the security dashboard was a very important feature, setting the stage for further updates that will allow them to have more control over privacy.

Their feedback also highlighted the fact that the new Bixby Text Call feature is incredibly useful for answering calls in harsh environments. As a result, this feature will also be offered in English starting early next year! “

Bixby and customization

As for customization, we will be able to count on Bixby Voice to answer phone calls. Then there is the innovative Bixby Text Call feature which is really interesting, because it will be able to answer phone calls for us. Operation is very simple: by typing a message it will be converted into audio and, at the same time, the interlocutor’s voice will be converted into text. This feature can come in handy in situations where it will be impossible to communicate with someone vocally!

Then we have the custom routines, real methods to customize actions based on the lifestyle of each of us. We also have more intuitive notifications and finally video wallpaper (you may have seen it in the Good Lock app) has also been integrated on the lock screen. It will allow you to crop and customize a video!

Classic settings and widgets

Widgets can be aggregated from now on and the space saved will be really a lot! In addition, an option has been added that allows you to extract text from images. The connected devices menu changes face e now allows you to access Quick Share, Smart View and Samsung DeX functions. There is no shortage of more options for interactions with the Samsung default earphones.

Security and privacy

As you well know the concept of privacy and security is important nowadays and Samsung knows this well so in the One UI 5 he wanted to work hard to maximize these factors. First of all, the two options have been merged into a single dashboard so that the user can consult them much more easily.

In addition, there will be an overview of the security status of the device with advice designed specifically to improve it. Also, icing on the cake is definitely a new message that notifies the user whenever the system notices that you are sending a photo with sensitive data to someone. (For example a credit card, an ID card, and so on!)

As you have been able to read the news related to this new software version is not lacking. It must be said that the wait is felt and we can’t wait to try everything just described in detail and then bring you our opinion.

Given the massive beta phase, we expect a smooth release with minimal bugs. So, just for the moment, we give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!