Samsung is undoubtedly a company not to be underestimated that has been able with no small effort to conquer a special place in the hearts of many buyers of Android smartphones.

The company with its top of the range has always made sparks and today we are here to tell you about a new version of the One UI that will undoubtedly hit you! If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed.

Samsung: One UI 4.1 in active!

When it comes to Samsung, undoubtedly comes to mind the company’s interesting proprietary interface that sets the phones apart from many competitors. We are obviously talking about the One UI which is currently about to be updated in its 4.1 version.

The release is already underway For Galaxy Z Fold 3, at the moment however, only in South Korea, while for Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, distribution is underway not only in South Korea but also in Europe.

In case you are particularly eager to know the details, as regards the Korean firmware the version is the F926NKSU1CVC5, while for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the version is the F711BXXU2CVC5 in Europe and F711NKSU2CVC5 in Korea.

Rest assured if you still don’t see the long-awaited notification. It’s a matter of time now before you can update your device.

For Samsung but every promise is a debt and while the new terminals receive the update, even the top of the range last year are not forgotten. We are obviously talking about Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra which are receiving the update in Canada.

The news of this substantial update are many and there will also be updated security patches.

