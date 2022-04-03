Samsung it is certainly not a company to be underestimated! It is the main leader of the Android mobile sector with its Samsung Galaxy still loved by fans today!

The company is always ready to release sudden updates in order to improve the interface and fix bugs and today we are ready to witness the arrival of the new One UI 4.1. What changes? Stay with us and you will know!

Samsung: One UI 4.1 has arrived, here are the main news

Finally One UI 4.1 is here for all terminals. You may be wondering what has changed or what are the main news about it, well we are here for it.

Read on because we are informed and we are ready to bring you one by one all the news available after the update that has reached even the Italian Note 10 in these hours. No more chatter and let’s get started!

Tunnel

Add special effects to your portraits

Now you can blur the background of any image featuring a person as a protagonist.

Are moving photos unnecessary? Turn them into still images

To save memory space, the Gallery suggests you the images in which movement is not necessary, such as documents.

Share albums as a link

You no longer need individual invitations to view shared albums. Just create a link and share it with whoever you want, even with those who don’t have a Samsung account or a Galaxy device.

All your invitations, all together

Accepting shared album invitations is a breeze, even if you miss the notifications. You’ll find the ones you haven’t replied to yet at the top of your shared album list.

Create timelapse videos

You can transform a photograph in a suggestive timelapse video, up to 24 hours. Thanks to a special button, photos of landscapes (skies, ponds, mountains, cities, etc.) become videos that give the illusion of a whole day going by.





AR space

Augmented reality becomes your new medium of expression. Create emojis, stickers and custom designs, and everything your imagination suggests.

More decorations for your emoji stickers

Show your unmistakable style adding Tenor GIFs to your custom AR emoji stickers.

Background colors in mask mode

Do you want your AR emoji to catch all eyes when you wear it as a mask? Then choose from the many background colors the one that makes it stand out the most.

Smart widget

Home screen widgets just got smarter. You just have to choose the ones you want, your Galaxy will take care of the rest.

Group widgets

Save space on your Home screen by merging multiple widgets into one Smart Widget. You can browse your widgets by swiping left or right, or set them to rotate automatically showing you the most relevant information depending on the activity you are doing.

Get tips on your Home screen

Your Smart Widget will be your assistant, for example by advising you to charge the Galaxy Buds or to prepare for an event that you have marked on the calendar.

Google Duo

With the high quality of video calls, keeping in touch will be even better. One UI 4.1 brings you unique features.

Video calling more and more multitasking

Now during a video call in Google Duo the participants can share the screen of another application, watch YouTube together, exchange photos, explore maps and much more.

Join video calls in presentation mode

While you are on a video call from your smartphone, you can also participate from your tablet in presentation mode. The display of your tablet will be shared, while the audio and video of the call will continue on your smartphone.

Samsung Health

The latest version of Samsung Health offers more detailed insights into your health and more accurate tracking of your exercise.

Get information about your body composition

Set goals for weight, body fat percentage and muscle mass. You will receive tips to reach them.

Build better sleep habits

Monitor your rest and receive information based on your sleep patterns.

Advanced exercise monitoring

With Galaxy Watch4 you can set goals for interval training before you start running or cycling. After training, you will receive a report on your smartphone. Your watch can also give you information about sweating when running and heart rate recovery when doing aerobic workouts.

Smart Switch

Transfer contacts, photos, messages and settings from an old phone or tablet to your new Galaxy. With One UI 4.1 it’s easier than ever.

More transfer options

When you transfer content to your new Galaxy, you have 3 options: transfer everything, transfer only accounts, contacts, calls and messages, or focus on personalization and decide exactly what to transfer.

SmartThings Find

No longer be afraid of losing your smartphone, tablet, watch, earphones or other: Samsung’s SmartThings Find takes care of it.

Get notified when you forget something

Lost items? A distant memory. You can now get an alert whenever your Galaxy SmartTag is too far away to connect to your smartphone.

Along with the search for the lost device

You can share the location of your devices with other people: in case of loss, they can help you by searching around them with their devices.

Sharing

Samsung’s One UI 4.1 gives you even more ways to share.

Share your Wi-Fi network

Use Quick Share to share your current Wi-Fi network with other people. They will then be able to connect automatically without typing the password.

Share images and videos including editing history

When you share images and videos with Quick Share, you can include the entire history of changes so that the recipient can see what has changed or revert to the original version.

Share tips with others

Did you find anything useful in Samsung’s Tips application? Tap the Share icon to send it to whoever you want.

Other features and improvements

Color palette

Personalize your phone with unique colors based on your wallpaper. Find your custom color palette in more applications, including those provided by Google.

Smart tips

The Galaxy just got smarter. When you start adding an event to your calendar, your device suggests a title and time based on text messages and other activities on your smartphone. You will get similar suggestions in Calendar, Reminders, Keyboard, Messages and other applications.

Eliminate shadows and reflections in the Photo Editor

Whenever you use Object Eraser, shadows and reflections will automatically be removed.

Add emojis to your calendar

Now on the dates marked on the calendar you can add not only stickers but also emojis, to express the emotions they give you.

Take quick notes as you browse

Keep track of your sources with the new cropping options for Samsung Notes. When you create a note using the Quick Panel or the Tag Edge Panel, you can include content from the Samsung Internet or the Gallery.

Choose which applications to have text control Samsung keyboard

You decide in which applications to have automatic text corrections. You can activate them for writing applications, in order to avoid spelling and grammatical errors, and deactivate them for messaging applications where you want to have a less formal style. (English keyboard)

Keyboard options available more widely

Samsung keyboard layouts, input methods and language-specific functions are now available in more regions, so you can easily type wherever you are. In the Settings you can always go back to the previous arrangement.

Customize the audio balance

In the Accessibility settings you can independently adjust the left / right audio balance of the connected devices (e.g. speakers or headphones) and that of the phone speakers. This way, you’ll have the perfect headphone output balance without affecting the ringer and speakers.

New actions for Bixby Routines

You can now create routines that change the clock face or activate advanced settings, such as Battery Protection.

Customize your virtual memory

With the RAM Plus function of Device and battery assistance present in Samsungyou can choose the size of the virtual memory of your smartphone. Choose high values ​​to boost performance, low values ​​if you want to save memory space.

Game Optimization Service

The performance of the Samsung CPU / GPU will be optimized in the early game stages. (A performance management function based on the device temperature will be maintained.) The Alternate Game Performance Management mode will be provided in Game Booster. Third party applications will be allowed to bypass the Game Optimization Service.

Some applications will need to be updated separately after One UI 4.1 update.