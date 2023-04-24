Samsung announced the forthcoming arrival in Italy of the S95C OLED TVa new line of televisions that are placed on a rather high range compared to other proposals, but in line with the range proposed by the Korean manufacturer.

THE prices in Italy for the Samsung OLED S95C are as follows:

2599 euros for the 55-inch model

3499 euros for the 65-inch model

4999 euros for the 77-inch model

Pre-orders have already been open for a few days, with an offer that provides, until May 14, the fact of being able to receive a foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 included in the price of one of the TV models in question, with instructions available at this address.

Samsung OLED S95C represents the high range of TVs of the Korean house, equipped with an OLED panel, equipped with Quantum Dot technology, already used by the company’s Neo QLED line.

The Samsung OLED S95C

To support everything there is the Neural Quantum 4K processor, which together with the aforementioned technology should be able to guarantee greater color accuracy and brightness.

Interesting on the gaming front is the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, while as regards audio there is Dolby Atmos and Samsung Object Tracking Sound (OTS).

To learn more about the TV line in question, we refer you to our review of the 55-inch Samsung OLED S95B published in February.