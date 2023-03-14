Samsung has opened pre-orders in Italy of its new range of smart TVs NEO QLED and OLED for 2023, while unveiling i official prices for the local market.

As for the new ones OLED TVs Samsung with QD-OLED panel, the first models to arrive will be those of the S90C series in the 55 and 65-inch cuts, which will be sold respectively for 2,399 euros and 3,199 euros. At the moment, however, there are no details on the price of the 77-inch cut, which will arrive later in the year. The same goes for the S95C series with Box One Connect.

The new LCD models with panel NeoQLED arriving this year are those of the QN85C, QN90C and QN95C series with a 4K resolution panel, while the QN700C, QN800C and QN900C will mount an 8K display. Here are the prices:

Neo QLED QN700C

QE55QN700CTXZT (55″) – price not currently available

Neo QLED QN800C (8K)

QE65QN800CTXZT (65″) – 3,799 euros

QE75QN800CTXZT (75″) – 5,299 euros

QE85QN800CTXZT (85″) – 7,999 euros

Neo QLED QN900C (8K)

QE65QN900CTXZT (65″) – 5,499 euros

QE75QN900CTXZT (75″) – 7,499 euros

QE85QN900CTXZT (85″) – 9,999 euros

Neo QLED QN95C (4K)

QE55QN95CATXZT (55″) – 2,499 euros

QE65QN95CATXZT (65″) – 3,499 euros

QE75QN95CATXZT (75″) – price not currently available

Neo QLED QN90C (4K)

QE43QN90CATXZT (43″) – 1,399 euros

QE50QN90CATXZT (50″) – 1,699 euros

QE55QN90CATXZT (55″) – 2,199 euros

QE65QN90CATXZT (65″) – 2,799 euros

QE75QN90CATXZT (75″) – 3,899 euros

QE85QN90CATXZT (85″) – 5,499 euros

Neo QLED QN85C (4K)

QE55QN85CATXZT (55″) – 1,799 euros

QE65QN85CATXZT (65″) – 2,499 euros

QE75QN85CATXZT (75″) – 3,299 euros

Compared to what we did with LG OLED TVs of the C3 series, in this case it is difficult to make direct comparisons between the prices of Samsung’s new OLED and Neo QLED TVs for 2023 with those of last year, given the large number of models that will arrive in stores. In general, however, the prices have remained the same or have been lowered, even substantially, depending on the series and the size of the panel.

Let’s take some examples. The series QN900C 8K has seen a decrease across the board: the 85″ model costs 9,999 euros against 10,999 for its predecessor, the 75″ 7,499 euros against 7,699 euros and the 65″ model costs 5,499 euros compared to 5,699 euros for the 2022 panel.

For 4K models instead we take the series as an example QN90C. The 85″, 75″, 65″, 50″ and 43″ panels have not seen any decrease in price, while the 55″ one costs 1,999 euros against the 2,399 euros of the previous version. An important cut, probably caused by strong competition from LG.

We report that until April 9 by purchasing one of the new Samsung TVs of 2023 you will receive a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra. For all the details of the promotion, please refer to official site.