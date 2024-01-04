Samsung has officially announced its new gaming monitors Odyssey OLED G8, G6 and G9: the devices will be presented in detail at CES 2024which as we know will take place in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 it is a 49-inch, ultra-wide, curved gaming monitor with DQHD resolution (5120 x 1440 pixels) and a 32:9 aspect ratio, while Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 it is the company's first 32-inch flat OLED monitor with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and 16:9 aspect ratio. Both boast a 240Hz refresh rate and a GTG response time of 0.03 milliseconds.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6Finally, it is a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) gaming monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 360 Hz refresh rate and a GTG response time of 0.03 milliseconds.
“Along with gaming genres, gaming platforms are also diversifying,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung's new Odyssey OLED monitors will offer users more engaging environments and innovative technologies who personalize their experiences, meeting and exceeding ever-changing needs.”
The first details
The three OLED gaming monitors announced by Samsung all boast support for the technology OLED Glare-Free to minimize light reflections, the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 system for incredible details and vivid colors regardless of the content displayed, and finally AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, low-latency HDR gaming.
There connectivity of displays is complete, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. VESA mounts and a height-adjustable system (HAS) with multiple control points for tilt and swivel will ensure greater comfort and convenience of use.
On Odyssey OLED G9 and G8 there is the Multi Control functionality for dynamic connectivity between devices: the system allows users to transfer images and/or text between the monitor and other Samsung devices including Galaxy Book, tablet or smartphone, thus making the work process faster and more efficient.
Other features include the Samsung SmartThings Hub, the Samsung Smart TV and Samsung Gaming Hub platforms, as well as a slim metal design with Core Lightning+ technologywhich emits ambient light from the back of the monitor for greater immersion in entertainment.
