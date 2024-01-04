Samsung has officially announced its new gaming monitors Odyssey OLED G8, G6 and G9: the devices will be presented in detail at CES 2024which as we know will take place in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 it is a 49-inch, ultra-wide, curved gaming monitor with DQHD resolution (5120 x 1440 pixels) and a 32:9 aspect ratio, while Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 it is the company's first 32-inch flat OLED monitor with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and 16:9 aspect ratio. Both boast a 240Hz refresh rate and a GTG response time of 0.03 milliseconds.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6Finally, it is a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) gaming monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 360 Hz refresh rate and a GTG response time of 0.03 milliseconds.

“Along with gaming genres, gaming platforms are also diversifying,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung's new Odyssey OLED monitors will offer users more engaging environments and innovative technologies who personalize their experiences, meeting and exceeding ever-changing needs.”