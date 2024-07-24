Of all the components of a gaming desktop PC, the monitor is certainly one of the most important. In light of this, Amazon Italy has thought it best to offer you the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on offer at all-time lowwith more than 60 euros in savings compared to previous weeks. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.
The Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor is available on offer on Amazon for only 439.90 eurosThe product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery.
Samsung Odyssey G7 Key Features
Let’s start first of all from the display 28 inches diagonal with 4K resolutionwhich allows you to fully enjoy all the details of the current video games. 144Hz refresh rate It also guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism, proving to be particularly useful in more lively games.
The response time is really minimal in this case, at just 1 millisecond: this is a fundamental parameter, especially in online multiplayer shooters, where having good reactivity is necessary to win matches.
