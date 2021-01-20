Last year Samsung introduced its new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G7. A 32-inch 1000R curved screen. This curved panel allows you to enjoy a wider field of view and less distortion at the edges of the screen. Samsung Odyssey G7 takes the concept to the extreme with a 1000R curve, which means this monitor forms a 1000mm radius if you had enough units to place it side by side.

Model analyzed Samsung Odyssey G7 Panel type GOES Aspect ratio / size 31.5 inches (32 inches) 16: 9 Native resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Connectivity 2 USB Ports, 3 USB Hub Version, 1 HDMI EA, 2 HDMI, 2 Display Port 1.4 Brightness 350 cd / m2, maximum 600 cd / m2, minimum 300 cd / m2 Contrast ratio 2,500: 1 Dimensions with base 710.1 x 594.5 x 305.9 mm Weight 6.5 kg Synchronization Adaptive, G-Sync compatible. Price 628.98 euros

With the Odyssey G7, Samsung has created a monitor that is not only efficient, but also attractive on a design level. The Odyssey G7 has a gaming aesthetic but restrained, drawing attention just enough to differentiate itself from a “normal” monitor.

As we have mentioned, the Odyssey G7 is a curved monitor with a 1000mm radius which increases the feeling of depth and immersion when playing with it. Their frames are reduced as much as possible. It does not reach an inch at the top and at the sides. The lower frame, which is usually wider and is marked with the monitor, is two centimeters wide.

On each side of the lower part of the monitor we find two projections that are illuminate matching in the central circle, also illuminated, located at the back and where the base fits.

East ambi light It is modifiable from the monitor’s menu button, it can be set to fixed mode or rainbow mode.

The base, as it usually happens in this type of monitors, is quite wide, so this monitor will also require a large space on the table. This stand is also fully adjustable and allows us to modify the height of the monitor up to 120 centimeters. It can also tilt between – 9º and + 13º, rotate – 15º and + 15º and pivot between -2º and + 92º.

The monitor connections are located on a ledge on the back of the monitor. What are 2 USB Ports, 3 USB Hub Version, 1 HDMI EA, 2 HDMI and 2 Display Port 1.4. As usually happens in this type of monitors, these connections are somewhat difficult to reach so it is better to only have to use them once, since it can be a bit uncomfortable to be connecting and disconnecting.

If this is the first time you use a monitor of this type, prepare to hallucinate (or get dizzy) the change from a flat one to a curved one can be very abrupt at first, but the truth is that the quality of the Samsung Odyssey makes you get used to it without realizing it. and that the flat seems strange to you.

Although it is a monitor designed by and for gaming, it is also comfortable and practical to use to work with it.

Its native resolution is 2K (2560 x 1440 pixels), offers support for HDR600 high dynamic range (600 cd / m 2 maximum brightness).

Its refresh rate is the highest in the industry (without overclocking), 240 Hz, with a response time of 1 millisecond. Of course, in order to enjoy this refresh rate you will have to have a graphics card that provides it. On the other hand, at 240 Hz, it is only possible to use it with a 8-bit color depth, which results in a somewhat unpleasant effect when showing different combinations of colors. At 144 Hz, on the other hand, we can enjoy a 10-bit depth that eliminates those problems and the monitor continues to feel very fast.

Also supports sync technology Adaptive Sync which means it works with the AMD FreeSync and also with him NVIDIA G-Sync as “compatible”.

Conclusions

Without a doubt it is a monitor that has left us a very good taste in our mouths. Its high refresh rate means that with 2K it is enough for us in terms of image quality. This becomes apparent when you jump from 1080 HD.

Of this type of monitors we also value the ambivalence that they are able to give us comfort when we work many hours with them and it is something that is also provided by the Samsung Odyssey G7.

The price of the Samsung Odyssey starts at 600 euros in Amazon and in PC Components It costs € 749. This model is also available in 27 inches and its price varies by 100 euros less for the smaller model. As we have commented before and as we usually emphasize gamings monitors, it is very important to measure and take into account the free space we have on the table where we are going to place it since the bases tend to occupy too much.

If you are thinking of making the jump to a more professional game or if you want to improve your old monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G7 is a good candidate.