The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a curved monitor Samsung Monitor Gaming Odyssey G6. The reported discount is approximately €172 compared to the average price of the last ninety days. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The average price of the last ninety days is €538. The current price is not the historic low, but we are talking about a difference of only eight euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor
The screen Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor it is curved (100R) and 32 inches. The resolution is 2560×1440 (WQHD) with a screen refresh rate of 240 Hz. It supports HDR600, Freesync Premium Pro, Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode, Auto Source Switch+.
The outputs are: 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 1 Display Port, Audio Input, WiFi, Bluetooth. It also has built-in speakers. Measures 31.1P x 60.6L x 71.3H cm. It does not have an antenna input.
