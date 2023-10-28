Through Amazon Italy you can buy one on offer Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor32 inch curved in 1440p and 240 Hz. The reported discount is 30% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €574.57. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor 32-inch model offers a WQHD resolution (2560×1440) with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. It has HDR600 and a GtG response time of 1 ms. It clearly supports Freesync Premium Pro, Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode, Auto Source Switch+. Measures 31.11 x 71.3 x 60.62 cm. It has two HDMI 2.1 outputs, two USB outputs, a Display port and has integrated speakers.