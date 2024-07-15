It’s time for offers dedicated to gaming, and on the occasion of the arrival of Prime DayAmazon offers you the monitor Samsung Odyssey G4 with a good 37% off compared to the original recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box you find immediately below.

The monitor Samsung Odyssey G4 is available in offer reserved for Prime customers just 179.90 eurosagainst the 289 euros of the list price. The product is clearly Sold and shipped by Amazonso thanks to your Prime subscription you can enjoy free home delivery.