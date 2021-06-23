Just two days ago Samsung presented there new Samsung Odyssey 2021 monitor series, whose key feature – in 2020 was the use of curved panels – is the use of flat panels providing, according to the company, players of all skill levels one superb image quality and a futuristic design.

The new Samsung Odyssey 2021 range offers hyper-real picture quality, a higher level of response, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability.

Along with these latest features, video game enthusiasts can enjoy real colors, millimeter precision is crisp response rates for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices.

“Gaming connects the whole world through shared experiences, bringing together people from all backgrounds for adventures in new realities. The wide range of Odyssey gaming monitors will enrich these multiplayer experiences, whether they’re looking for tournament wins or just looking to explore the next big game. “

he has declared Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business of Samsung Electronics.

The new Samsung Odyssey 2021 models

The new Samsung Odyssey 2021 series includes three models, the G70A, the G50A and the G30A, and now we are going to analyze them one by one in their technical specifications

The top of the range model of the Samsung Odyssey 2021 series is the G70A, with a IPS panel from 28 inches and a panel with a 178-degree viewing angle and a 3840 x 2160 (UHD) resolution with a refresh rate maximum of 144Hz.

The panel has a maximum brightness of 400 nit, with a typical brightness of 300 nit and supports the standard VESA DisplayHDR 400, it also has the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and is certified Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible.

The G70A from the Samsung Odyssey 2021 Series produces incredible colors with more contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites for spectacular depth and lifelike detail, combined with an ultra-low response time of 1 ms, so as to give players the accuracy of the real world.

To support this combination of high resolution and high refresh rate, the G70A is equipped with a single DisplayPort 1.4 port and of two HDMI 2.1 ports, the latter will allow you to connect the latest generation consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which require HDMI 2.1 for their 4K 120Hz output.

Another interesting feature is theAuto Source Switch + which allows the monitor to turn on automatically and switch to the correct source when a connected device is turned on.

The next model that we are going to analyze of the new Samsung Odyssey 2021 series is the G50A, perfect for gamers looking to take their games to the next level, on both PC and next-generation gaming consoles.

This model is the first Odyssey to feature a Quad High Definition panel (QHD) with a frequency of 165Hz refresh which offers a time of 1ms response and HDR10 for impressive performance-ready graphics.

The panel in question is a IPS from 27 inches with a resolution of 2560 × 1440, it also supports HDR10 and has a brightness typical of 350 nit. The G50A supports FreeSync Premium and it is also certified G-SYNC Compatible. Connections include a single DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.

Both the G70A and G50A have additional features, such as Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, Low Input Lag mode, Super Arena Gaming UX, Ultrawide Game View and CoreSync Lighting, and as you have seen, they both advertise playing times. GTG response of 1 ms.

Finally, there is the G30A, the ideal monitor for all gamers looking for an affordable way to improve their game. With a speed of 144 Hz update and a time of 1 ms response, pixels change with near-instant response for fast-paced action and fast on-screen performance.

This model is available in two sizes: 27 inches and 24 inches, but in both cases it is a VA panel with a 1920 × 1080 resolution, in addition to the fact that there is no HDR support and the maximum brightness it’s about 250 nits.

The G30A supports FreeSync Premium but it is not G-SYNC Compatible certified from Nvidia (doesn’t necessarily mean it wouldn’t work), while port selection is limited to a single DisplayPort 1.2 is a single HDMI 1.4.

All three monitors are available in the same black colour and feature a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel and swivel options.

Samsung has not yet announced pricing and availability for these models.