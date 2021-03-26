ZBack in the trade and with immediate success: Samsung withdrew from the German notebook market in 2014 and has been back since last year. The Galaxy Book S is the debut, and you can definitely rave about it a little: There may be many notebooks that are particularly light with a weight of around one kilogram and therefore recommend themselves as the ideal travel companion. A current Macbook Air from Apple, which used to be the epitome of lightness, weighs 1.3 kilograms, and when you hold the Galaxy Book S with its only 950 grams in your hand, you immediately notice that less is significantly more. Not only is the device light, the included 25-watt power adapter is also particularly compact, so that not a single gram ends up in your luggage.

The only 1.2 centimeter thick Samsung comes with a 13.3-inch touch-sensitive display and a stylish aluminum housing without screws or optical breaks – as if from a single piece. Despite its young lightness, it appears stable and torsion-resistant. The display, which can be folded back up to around 130 degrees, is protected by glass. But there is a small disadvantage: opening it is not as charming and casual as with an Apple device, but requires the use of both hands.

The screen edges are only a few millimeters, but you are annoyed about the lower two-centimeter black border. The display could have a higher resolution, it is only 1920 × 1080 pixels. Plus points are the high contrast and the strong colors. The brightness of the unfortunately reflective display is rather mediocre, but can be switched to outdoor mode with a brightness of 600 nits at the push of a button.

The Samsung is sparingly equipped with interfaces

The keyboard of the Galaxy Book S is based a bit on the Microsoft design, has a very flat key travel, can be operated quietly and, as a special feature, offers a biometric fingerprint scanner in the power button. Unfortunately, the keyboard’s illumination is insufficient in adverse lighting conditions. The large touchpad supports the common gestures with up to four fingers and works with sufficient precision.

The Samsung is sparingly equipped with interfaces: an audio jack socket on the left and a USB type C, which can also be found on the right. Note, however, that Thunderbolt 3 is not supported. On the right underside there is a slide that accepts micro SD memory cards. In the arm version of the Galaxy Book S, this slide also holds a nano SIM card for the LTE cellular modem. The Intel version we tested has no cellular network on board. The arm version is 100 euros cheaper and has the longer battery life. Why should one avoid arm anyway? Because conventional Windows software is mostly not running.

Rather unsuitable for gamers

You can only be on the safe side with the Intel version. This then comes with eight gigabytes of RAM and a 256 gigabyte SSD, which unfortunately cannot be selected larger, at a price of 1000 euros. The processor is the Lakefield Core-i5, which can be passively cooled, so the notebook has no built-in fan. The notebook is not super-fast, as benchmarks show. The integrated graphics card is on par with the Intel UHD 620, so this device is not really suitable for gaming. The battery life is about seven hours, the arm version lasts much longer due to its principle.

The software configuration of this notebook is one of the unsightly details. Windows 10 is only installed in the home version. Why it is not a “pro” in this price range remains just as incomprehensible as the choice of the controversial McAfee software as virus protection instead of the much better and free solution provided by Microsoft. Praiseworthy, however: If you use the Samsung Notes on your Galaxy smartphone, you can synchronize it with your notebook here. Samsung also makes its Dex available so that smartphone content can be accessed in a Windows window. And last but not least, there is the Samsung Quick Search as an alternative search function.

All in all, the Galaxy Book S collects mostly plus points if the new computer should look chic and be well equipped for mobile use with little weight. The silent operation, the processing quality and the design can only be praised.