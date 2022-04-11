Samsung it is certainly not a company to be underestimated. The terminals that the giant produces are nothing short of loved by consumers who rely on the company day after day.

The Samsung Galaxy and Folds are in particular part of the top Android smartphones currently on the market, so today we recommend that you stay here with us, because we are about to bring you a succulent news about the fingerprint sensor and more!

Samsung: news on the fingerprint sensor!

Samsung seems to have made a final decision regarding its foldable par excellence. But let’s go in order!

These days there are several rumors that see the Samsung note as the protagonist. What are we talking about? Soon said! Apparently the company will return to develop its own side fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Mind you though, this is not a far-fetched rumor as the report in question comes from one of the main markets in which Samsung operates.

In short, all the fans they can say goodbye to the fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, you will have to deal with a solution on the power button. Of course, there is always the possibility of a company turnaround.

To us the choice seems sensible as we must take into account that we are talking about folding devices, so it is obvious that we must make sure that you can unlock the phone as quickly as possible in any type of use. A fingerprint sensor on the display could generate various problems on these devices.

In any case, we invite you to give us your opinion about it in the comments section, inviting you as always to stay with us so as not to miss the next news that we will bring back to you!