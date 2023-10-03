Samsung Electronics has announced the release of the latest model in the T series, the T9 portable solid state drive (SSD). “With the advancements of high-resolution photos and the growing popularity of 4K video, professionals who create content now find themselves having to frequently transfer large amounts of data,” said Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “The T9 offers professionals a solution to improve data management, and Samsung will continue to provide optimized memory solutions that allow professionals to fully focus on achieving their creative potential.” The T9 offers a maximum sequential read/write speed of 2,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. Approximately twice as fast as the previous T7 model, this speed allows users to transfer a 4 gigabyte (GB) Full HD video in nearly two seconds. The T9 also comes with USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.

The T9 is available in three different options with capacities of 1 terabyte, 2TB and 4TB, the drive allows you to complete quick and frequent transfers, while providing ample storage capacity for large volumes of data. Its compact, credit card-sized size allows creators to take their inspiration with them wherever they go, keeping their creative process to a minimum. Samsung Magician software offers users an optimized experience with features such as performance benchmarks, security features, firmware updates, and real-time health checks. Firmware updating is an important feature for memory products, and Magician software is ready to resolve any issues that may arise in the field. With the new version 8.0, released in September 2023, all Samsung software, such as data migration, PSSD software, card authentication tool, will be integrated into the Magician software and the range of supported operating systems will be expanded, for the convenience of Windows users, Mac and Android. The T9 will be available to users globally from October 3, 2023, priced at €169.99 for the 1TB model, €279.99 for the 2TB model and €519.99 for the 4TB model.