Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new mid-range smartphones, Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. “Next-generation mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “As we continue to improve the Galaxy A series, more and more people around the world are enjoying our groundbreaking innovations.” Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G offer Samsung’s AI and Nightography functionality for photos, and A54 also has a 32MP front camera, compared to 13 for the A34.

Both devices are equipped with Super AMOLED displays, 6.4 inches on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6 inches on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have been optimized for outdoor visibility, even in bright sunlight, with enhanced Vision Booster and 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of operating system updates and five years of security updates. Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G allow users to access the Security and privacy menu, which allows you to control data tracking by apps and easily stop unwanted data collection. When users want to share important files that contain sensitive or personal information with the highest level of privacy and control, they can choose the Private Share feature. This allows users to share files only with the recipients of their choice, within pre-set time limits and with screenshots disabled.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to offer seamless connectivity between devices. Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four colors: Lime, Graphite, Violet and White. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in four colors: Lime, Graphite, Violet and Silver. Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Italy from the second half of March starting from €499.90 for the A54 5G, and starting from €399. €90 for A34 5G.