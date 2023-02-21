After the new smartwatch, Samsung has announced a new feature called Message Guard which includes security measures to protect users from malware and spyware through zero-click attacks.

The South Korean manufacturer has declared that the solution proactively protects users’ devices”limiting your exposure to stealth threats disguised as image attachments“.

The security feature, available on Samsung Messages and Google Messages, is currently limited to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with plans to expand it to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets later this year running One UI 5.1 or later.

The zero-click attacks they are targeted and very sophisticated attacks that exploit unknown flaws (ie the so-called zero-days) in the software to trigger the execution of malicious code without requiring any user interaction.

How does this innovative Samsung method work?

Unlike traditional methods of remote device exploitation, where attackers rely on phishing tactics to trick the user into clicking a malicious link or opening a fraudulent file, such attacks completely bypass the need for social engineering. and provide an opponent with an entry point.

Most zero-click exploits are designed to exploit vulnerabilities in applications such as messaging, SMS or email applications that receive and process untrusted data.

As an obvious consequence, if there is a security vulnerability in the way an application interprets incoming data, a malicious user could exploit this vulnerability to create a malicious image which, when sent to a victim’s device, executes the code embedded within it automatically.

The lack of interaction involved in zero-click attacks means there are fewer traces of malicious activity, making them popular tools for distributing spyware that can track individuals and harvest vast amounts of sensitive information.

Samsung’s Message Guard works on different image formatsincluding PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP and WBMP, and essentially acts as a sandbox designed to isolate images received through the application from the rest of the operating system (a process very similar to the Browser Sandbox system Edge of Windows, to understand).

“Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment to make sure it can’t infect the rest of your device“said the company.

The feature is also analogous to a feature of Apple’s iMessage called BlastDoor which the big tech company incorporated into iOS 14 as a means to thwart zero-click attacks via its messaging app.

Last year, Apple also introduced an optional security mode billed as “extreme security,” called Lockdown Mode, which makes iPhones and iPads more resilient against “extremely rare and highly sophisticated cyber attacks.”

Remember that much of computer security, especially on the internet, depends on you

In summary, the introduction of advanced security features such as Samsung’s Message Guard and Apple’s BlastDoor are important steps towards protecting users against increasingly sophisticated zero-click cyberattacks.

However, it is important to remember that users can also help maintain their cyber security by adopting good practices, such as avoiding opening suspicious messages or attachments, always keeping their device up-to-date, and using a reputable security solution.

In short: if until a few years ago images were harmless clusters of pixels, if they come from dubious sources, even these piles of pixels can have some software problems.