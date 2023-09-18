Samsung Electronics Italia renews its collaboration with Toiletpaper, the creative collective founded and directed by the artist Maurizio Cattelan and the photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, for a collection of new covers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. There are three cards with which you can make your Galaxy Z Flip5 unique: Lip, Lipstick and Roses. Each card is equipped with NFC technology: by inserting the card inside the Flipsuit Case cover, the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5 will be automatically updated with an original GIF, in continuity with the creativity of the card. In practice, the customization options are extended with the possibility of coordinating the external display of the Z Flip to the card artwork. “We are excited and proud to present the third collaboration with Toiletpaper,” said Paolo Bagnoli, Head of MX Marketing and Retail at Samsung Electronics Italia. “It is a path that we have been pursuing since last year with Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, also passing through the Galaxy S23 covers, because Samsung and Toiletpaper have in common the same desire to dare and go beyond the norm. A unique and innovative device like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could only be equipped with an iconic dress like the one in the Toiletpaper artwork.” The cards are available starting from September 18th on the Samsung.it online shop and in selected consumer electronics stores. The Toiletpaper cards have a retail cost of 14.90 euros for each subject (Roses, Lip, Lipstick) while the FlipSuit Case cover costs 49.90 euros. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones are already available starting from €1,249.