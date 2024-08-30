Samsung Neo QLED 75” TV Soars to All-Time Low on Amazon Italy

If you are looking for a new TV model for your living room, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers the Samsung Neo QLED 75” TV on offer at all-time low with more than 250 euros in savings compared to the price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The Samsung Neo QLED 75” TV is available on Amazon for only 1248.68 eurosagainst the 1499 euros seen in the recent period. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
The main features of the Samsung Neo QLED 75” TV
Let’s start first of all from the screen as well 75 inches diagonal with 4K resolutionwhich ensures an exceptional vision of all your favorite multimedia content, from movies to TV series. The real heart of this TV is certainly represented by the Neo Quantum 4K processorwhich, thanks also to the help of artificial intelligence, allows you to enhance any image.
Nothing to say about the sound department thanks to the compatibility with Dolby Atmoswhich provides the maximum possible involvement for each content. Thanks to the HDMI ports you will be able to connect your new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Xthus being able to play the video games of the moment.
