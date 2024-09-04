Of all the components of a desktop PC, the monitor is certainly one of the most important. Today Amazon Italy offers you an offer with an excellent quality/price ratio, under 100 euros: we are talking about the Samsung S36C monitor on offer at all-time low with a great 23% discount, allowing you to save a good 30 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The Samsung S36C monitor is available on offer on Amazon for only 99.90 eurosagainst the 129.90 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The salient features of the Samsung S36C monitor
The monitor offers a display of 27 inches diagonal with Full HD resolutionwhich guarantees good viewing for all your favorite multimedia content, from movies to TV series. Good response times, in this case equal to 4 millisecondsthus ensuring reduced input lag, especially when playing video games.
There is also an Eye Saver mode, thanks to which it will be possible to use it for hours and hours avoiding eye strain. Thanks to the HDMI port it is also possible to connect the new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Xthus being able to enjoy the video games of the moment.
#Samsung #Monitor #S36C #Flies #AllTime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply