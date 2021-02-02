Samsung has announced a significant price reduction for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, one of the latest generation folding smartphones that the South Korean giant has on the market and that from now on will cost $ 1,199 from the initial $ 1,499. All smart phones tend to drop in price after a few months of marketing, but this is an official permanent cut from the manufacturer.

«Samsung is committed to making folding devices are more accessible to everyone«, explained the communication director of the company to explain the price drop of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It is one of the ways to bring these folding devices closer to the general public, innovative devices due to their form factor and the novelties in user experience they offer, but whose cost has so far left them out of mass consumption.

In addition to lowering the price of already marketed devices, another way to increase sales is «expand the folding product portfolio » says the executive, leaving open the way to an increase in the catalog that could approach the mid-range with completely new series or using the current ones, reducing benefits. We are likely to see more ‘affordable’ devices with these types of designs in 2021.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a unique folding

It is a variant of the original Flip with the same design and format, but with support for the new mobile broadband networks and a new chipset, Qualcomm’s most advanced for 2020. The terminal presents the shell type design that was common a couple of decades ago and that other manufacturers like Motorola have recovered with the Moto Razr. Hugely compact when folded, it also allows for good one-handed operation when unfolded.

The key to the terminal design is a “bending glass”. An ultra-thin glass cover that, compared to the use of polycarbonate, considerably increases the protection of the screen and avoids the resistance and robustness problems that affected the original Galaxy Fold, the first folding of the company.

The screen is the star of the whole. A Flexible OLED multi-touch with FHD + resolution, 6.7 inches diagonally and support for HDR10 +. It also has a small 1-inch secondary screen located at the bottom of the outer lid, which allows you to perform basic functions without having to unfold the terminal, receive information or notifications or answer audio or video calls.

Inside, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G stands out, Qualcomm’s most advanced chipset of those marketed in 2020. The connectivity section is very well covered despite its compact size, with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and AKG speaker with support for Dolby Atmos. Its battery is not bad for its size (3,300 mAh) and it supports fast and wireless charging.

screen Main Infinity Flex »6.7-inch, AMOLED Ultra Thin Glass

1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary Resolution Main: FullHD + (2,636 x 1,080 pixels)

Secondary: 300 x 112 pixels and 303 ppi Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Memory 8 Gbytes of RAM Storage 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage Frontal camera 10 MP f / 2.4 Main chamber Double sensor:

· 12 MP f / 1.8 with OIS

· 12 MP wide angle f / 2.2 Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC. Fingerprint sensor. Battery 3,300 mAh, with 15-watt fast charging and 9-watt wireless charging Dimensions Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.4 (15.4) mm

Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2 (6.9) mm

183 grams of weight Operating system Android 10 with Samsung layer and Flex mode for folding

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is offered in two color finishes, Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze, and its official price is reduced to $ 1,199. The web portal of Samsung Spain It shows a price of 1,299 euros and with your purchase they give a Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch as a gift.