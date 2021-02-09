The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 has dropped in some regions allowing access to the new line of smartphones of the South Korean brand more accessible.

The Galaxy S21 are a solid update for Samsung’s top-of-the-range line. They mount AMOLED screens that are among the best in the segment, with AMOLED panels, 120 Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-O design with Edge termination typical in Samsung. Its hardware base has improved considerably with Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC, Snapdragon 888, and Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 which is the highest performance mobile chipset ever produced by the brand.

The configuration of the cameras has improved compared to previous models with a main one that is being highly valued in the analyzes with its five 12 MP wide-angle divided lenses with f2.2 aperture, 108 MP main rear camera with f1.8 aperture , 10 MP telephoto lens with f4.9 aperture, 10 MP telephoto lens with f2.4 aperture and 3D depth sensor.

As for its memory capacity, it starts at 8 Gbytes and can scale up to 16 Gbytes in the most advanced model of the series. Its internal storage ranges from 128 to 512 Gbytes depending on the version and its connectivity elements offer the latest available, from 5G to Wi-Fi 6.

Its battery has a good capacity (from 4,000 to 5,000 mAh) with fast and wireless charging, and adds other elements of interest such as the IP68 water resistance certificate, the Knox data security, the dual SIM or the premiere of the stylus in the Ultra version. Perfectly updated in software, Android 11 comes standard with the Samsung One UI 3.1 interface.

In short, a nice update to the top-of-the-range S series and a reference to renew smartphones to buyers looking for the high end of the market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price

Despite the closeness of the launch, the new Samsung smartphones have dropped in price over the official one. We do not know if the promotion is typical of Samsung or Amazon, but the e-commerce giant is offering in your main portal a significant price reduction of up to $ 200 which leaves the three versions of the series at very attractive prices and specifically the following:

Galaxy S21 with 128GB – $ 699

Galaxy S21 with 256GB – $ 749

Galaxy S21 + with 128GB for $ 799

Galaxy S21 + with 256GB for $ 849

128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra for $ 999

256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra for $ 1,049

Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB for $ 1,179

Prices in Spain They are still the official ones and as we said we do not know if this type of discounts corresponds to specific promotions and will end up reaching other regions, but if you have access to Amazon USA the truth is that they are attractive prices to access the latest Samsung phones.

Samsung has officially announced a significant price reduction for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, one of the latest generation folding smartphones that the South Korean giant has on the market and that since the beginning of February costs $ 1,199 from the initial $ 1,499.