Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of the Self-Repair program in Europe, specifically in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. This initiative follows the recent launch of the program in South Korea. Starting today, more and more Galaxy users will have access to the tools they need to fix their devices themselves. Included in the program are repairs to the premium Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series smartphone products and Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 PC models. users to enjoy the high performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to expanding access to our Self-Repair program worldwide, improving the repairability of our products.”

Samsung first launched Self-Repair in the United States in 2022. In order to be able to offer the same service to European users as well, Samsung is collaborating with major parts distributors in Europe, such as ASWO, which specializes in after-sales assistance. sales for Europe based in Germany and authorized Samsung distributor, and 2Service, Dutch supplier of electronic components and authorized Samsung distributor. Starting today, users of the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series in Europe will be able to replace the screen with battery included, the rear glass and the charging port of the smartphone by themselves. Galaxy Book Pro series users will have access to seven genuine parts for self-repair. These are the front with keyboard, the back, the LCD screen, the battery, the touchpad, the key with fingerprint reader and the rubber feet. Together with the part that the customer wants to order, it will also be possible to purchase a kit containing all the repair tools that can be reused several times if necessary.