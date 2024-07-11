Islam Al-Abadi (Abu Dhabi)

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation in wearable technology, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, as a distinctive addition to Samsung’s growing product lineup.

The ring features a sleek and modern design, with a variety of advanced technical features.

Modern design

The Samsung Ring features a slim design and light weight, making it comfortable to wear all day long. It is also available in a variety of colors and sizes to suit different users’ tastes.

It also includes a long-lasting battery, which can continue working for several days without the need for frequent charging.

The ring supports water resistance, making it suitable for use during sports and resistance to different weather conditions.



Smart Jobs

The Samsung Ring is not only distinguished by its external appearance, but it also has a set of smart functions that make your daily life easier.

the health

The ring contains accurate sensors that enable users to accurately monitor health status, including measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level, and stress level, and it also includes a physical activity tracking feature.

sleep

Samsung Ring is capable of accurately tracking the body’s vital signs during sleep, analyzing snoring, movement during sleep, and sleep duration.



Receive notifications

The ring also allows users to receive phone notifications through the ring screen, and answer or reject calls.

Electronic payment

Samsung Ring supports e-payment to easily make payments for goods and services without the need to carry a wallet or phone.



Pricing and Availability

The new ring is expected to be available in the markets in the coming months, at a competitive price that suits a wide range of users.

