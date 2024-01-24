Samsung has announced the new SSD 990 EVO hard drive. This new product, which is positioned at the top of the company's range of consumer SSD solutions, stands out for its performance significantly superior to the previous model, the 970 EVO Plus, with an increase of up to 43%. Sequential reading speed reaches 5,000 megabytes per second (MB/s), while writing speed is around 4,200 MB/s. Random read and write operations have also been optimized, reaching a maximum of 700K and 800K input/output per second (IOPS), respectively. Another key aspect of this SSD is the use of Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, which allows the drive to be connected directly to the host processor's DRAM. This solution ensures high performance even in systems without dedicated DRAM, giving users improved game loading speeds and access to large files.

Compared to its predecessor, energy efficiency has been improved by 70%, allowing prolonged use of the PC without worries about battery life. Furthermore, it supports the Modern Standby function, which ensures uninterrupted Internet connectivity and notification reception even in low-power mode. The device also features a heat diffusion label that regulates the thermal conditions of the NAND chip, thus ensuring consistent performance without compromising the integrity of the drive. The 990 EVO is a multifunctional device, ideal for current and future computing needs. It offers smooth multitasking operation and adapts to both recreational and professional needs. With support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, the SSD is compatible with M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots in current PCs and ready for future PCIe 5.0 applications. The price is 169.99 euros for the 1 TB model and 259.99 euros for the 2 TB model.