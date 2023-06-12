Samsung Electronics has announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (model G95SC), featuring AI-based upscaling technology. “Last year, with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8, Samsung answered the needs and expectations of even the most hardcore gamers,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, featuring unmatched image quality, we are thrilled to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming.” At 49 inches in size and 1800R curvature, Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5120 x 1440) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The wide screen ratio allows users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide images, equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, the gray to gray (GtG) response rate of 0.03ms and the refresh rate of 240Hz give gamers an edge in competitions.

Using a deep learning algorithm, G9 intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales them to adjust brightness and amplify contrast. In this way the monitor is able to restore every detail and offer the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel. The monitor is also HDR True Black 400 certified. At the back of the monitor is CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match on-screen colors, making content more immersive. It has dual built-in stereo speakers. Featuring Samsung Gaming Hub and smart TV apps, Odyssey OLED G9 lets you access streaming, gaming and entertainment services from a single device. Users can watch their favorite programs from leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers without needing to connect to a PC or mobile device. Samsung Gaming Hub also allows users to discover and play games from partners such as Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now, all in streaming without downloading or occupying memory space. the monitor will be available for pre-order worldwide starting June 12, 2023 at a price of €2,199. From 12 June to 2 July, by pre-ordering on Samsung.com Odyssey OLED G9, it will be possible to receive a 128G Galaxy S22 smartphone as a gift, by joining the rewards operation on Samsung Members.