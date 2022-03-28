Samsung Electronics has announced its latest series of Smart Monitors, the M8, with an updated design. The new M8 monitor offers a slim design in four new colors: Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green, and is available in 32 inch format with UHD resolution and SlimFit Camera. M8 also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without the need to connect to a PC or TV. The thickness of the new model is 11.4 mm, about three times thinner than previous models. The Workspace UI provides all the services needed to work on a screen, helping users connect wirelessly to a Windows PC or Mac and efficiently use a wide range of features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud servicesas well as mirroring content from the smartphone to the M8.

Smart Monitor M8 is equipped with SlimFit Camera, one magnetic and removable webcam which can be attached to the monitor. SlimFit Camera also has face tracking and auto zoom functions, which can quickly identify a person’s face when it is on the screen and automatically focus on the subject. The monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or participate in video conferences at home or in the workplace. The monitor’s IoT Hub is called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to monitor IoT devices throughout the home with the control panel highlighting all the information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including the light switch and plug power.

Equipped with a Far Field Voice microphone with high sensitivity, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa using voice commands. Additionally, the microphone employs an Always On Voice feature, capable of displaying call information on the screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off. The display offers adaptive picture technology, which can improve the comfort of the viewer by automatically adjusting the display brightness and color temperature. The M8 also includes a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) and a tilt function. It will be available in Italy for pre-order starting from 4 April at 799 euros.