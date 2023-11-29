While Chrome is one of the most popular browsers today, it is not the only one. Not only are competitors like Opera GX, Safari, Firefox and Microsoft Edge doing everything they can to compete against Google, But it was recently revealed that Samsung has joined this market with its own browser.

Those who have a Samsung cell phone will be familiar with Samsung Internet, the South Korean giant’s browser, which is now available for PC. All interested parties can download this browser from the Windows Store completely free, and only weighs 130 MB.

Basic features such as bookmarks, browsing history, incognito mode, and an ad blocker are offered here. If you have a Samsung account, you can sync stored websites and tabs that are open on your Galaxy. Along with this, thanks to the fact that Samsung Internet supports Chromium, You can even add Chrome extensions to this browser. Unfortunately, not everything is perfect.

Not only are Chrome extensions disabled for the moment, as is password syncing, but the browser does not include support for the standard refresh rate of current monitors, that is, 60 Hz. This causes the scrolling on screens to be less than what we find in any other browser.

Thus, Samsung Internet on PC may feel more than like a beta right now, and not as something that is capable of directly competing against Chrome. However, there is a possibility for this browser. Thanks to the possibility of synchronizing information with Samsung cell phones, this could well become the favorite browser for all those who have a cell phone from this brand.

Editor’s Note:

Finding a good browser is complicated. For years I used FireFox, but once I got to Chrome, I couldn’t put it down, and it’s currently impossible for me to switch to anything else. In this way, the decision to use Samsung Internet will depend on how linked each person is to their preferred browser.

Via: 9to5Google