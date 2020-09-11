Samsung has launched the first 7000mAh battery smartphone in India. Samsung has called it Meanest Ever Monster. The initial price of this phone is Rs 24,999. This phone will work on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor with 8GB of RAM. You can buy this phone from Amazon from 18 September.

cost

The price of 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M51 phone is priced at Rs 24,999, while the price of 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 26,999. The sale of this phone will be started from September 18 at Amazon India and Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M51 features

Samsung Galaxy M51 biggest feature is its 7,000mAh strong battery, which makes it the most special phone of Samsung’s M series. The most recent Galaxy M31s comes with a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M51 can come with 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will work on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor with 8GB of RAM. This phone of Samsung has been given Adreno 618GPU. This phone, which works on OneUI based on Android 10, has a 7000mAh battery which comes with 25 Watt fast charging support. The company claims that this phone gets charged from 0 to 100 percent in about 115 minutes.

₹ 24,999

The camera

64 megapixel quad rear camera setup can be given in Samsung Galaxy M51. Samsung can use ISOCELL sensor in its upcoming smartphone. It has a five-megapixel depth sensor with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a five-megapixel macro sensor. For the selfie, this phone has a 32 megapixel front camera with Sony IMX616 sensor.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Samsung Galaxy M51 can get tough competition from OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord Price

OnePlus has priced the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.

₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord Full Specifications General Release date 21st July 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight (grams) 184 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 4115 mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India Display Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim Dual sim Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS OxygenOS 10.0 The processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Memory RAM 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM Internal storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Card slot type No Expandable storage No The camera Rear camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Dual LED Front camera 32 MP + 8 MP Front autofocus No Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Face unlock No Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer No Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

read this also

Budget is less than 15 thousand, then these smartphones can become your choice, choose more features at a lower price

This smartphone of Tecno with strong battery is available for Rs 6,499, this phone is in competition