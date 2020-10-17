Galaxy fit 2

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker in India, broadening its product range. This Samsung Fitnet Tracker costs Rs 3,999. The sale of this watch has started on 16 October. Users can buy it from the official website of Amazon and Samsung. It comes with features like AMOLED screen and 15-day battery backup. The company unveiled this watch at the Life Unstoppable event earlier this month. Since then, users have been waiting for the Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker.The Galaxy Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. For better visibility, this fitness tracker offers 450 nits brightness. The special thing about this fitness tracker is that users can also customize it by downloading 70 watch faces in it. There is also an option to set 12 widgets at a time. It has a front touch button for easy navigation.

The Galaxy Fit 2 offers five automatic workout modes. Apart from this, users get 90 more workouts with presets from Samsung Healthy App. Sleep track analysis system is provided in the fitness tracker. It monitors the sleep pattern of the user on four stages. There is also a feature of stress tracking to protect the user from stress. It gives information about the breathing guide when the user is in stress.

This fitness tracker comes with a 159mAh battery. The company claims that the battery gives a backup of up to 15 days once charged. Fitness tracker can also be used in water. For water based activity and swimming, it also has a water lock mode with 5ATM water resistance feature.