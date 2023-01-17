Samsung Italy, Marco Petrillo appointed new Head of Human Resources

Samsung Electronics Italy today announced the appointment of Marco Petrillo as the new Head of Human Resources. In this role, Petrillo will lead the Human Resources team in the definition and development of the corporate organization, evolving the path already undertaken by the company towards new increasingly digital and flexible ways of working and enhancing talents through continuous training, promoting an inclusive and stimulating work environment .

The ultimate goal is to support the strength and growth of the brand in our country. Samsung in fact, it stood out within the ranking World’s Best Employers 2022drawn up by Forbesexcelling in terms of impact and corporate image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

Marco Petrilloa graduate in Economics & Commerce from the University of Genoa, thus continues his professional career in Samsung Electronics Italy, started in 2014 with the role of Senior HR Manager for the Sales & Marketing and Corporate Operations divisions. Previously, he consolidated his experience in the Human Resources field in realities of primary importance such as Antal Internationalsociety of head huntingand then in BMW Italy.

