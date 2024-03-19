Samsung it is now a company known by everyone and which we often talk about. The company's mobile sector is constantly growing and with the advent of foldables, giant strides have been made in various sectors. It would seem that the company has finally decided to bet even on a budget-priced folding terminal!

Samsung is thinking of a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold!

The Elec is a fairly reliable South Korean portal that has recently launched new rumors regarding an economical Fold. Around the end of this year we should therefore see a new device from Samsung. Needless to say, currently a Flip it can cost more than 1000 euros, not to mention the Fold range. With these premises, it is clear that if Samsung really will launch the new terminal about $800, the possibilities of gaining a good share of users will be more than respected.

In conclusion, there is certainly a question to ask: the decrease in price, What critical issues will this cause in terms of performance? However, we are talking about devices that have a high cost due to the enormous difficulty of assembly, therefore we have to cut somewhere. It goes without saying that for now we are in the speculative field, so only the future will reveal what the company has in mind!