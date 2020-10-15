The credit for recognizing foldable smartphones in the market goes to Samsung itself. The company has brought three foldable phones so far and is now working on a new foldable device. According to the reports, Samsung is soon planning to make a dual foldable phone, that is, a double folding device. Technology website LetsGoDigital has received Samsung’s patent application for a dual folding phone.According to the report, the basic concept of Samsung phone is going to be the same as Xiaomi, although its mechanism can be changed. The phone will get a large display, which can be folded from both sides. With this, it will prove to be more portable as well as more useful. Actually Samsung wants that the phone can be used as a laptop that users can keep in their pocket and move around.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether Samsung will really launch this phone in the market. Actually, the company applied for this patent a long time ago, since then the company’s foldable phone strategy has changed a lot. Also, if such a foldable phone comes in the market then it will get great response from customers, it is also not very likely.

Twofold foldable phone of xiaomi

There has been talk of Xiaomi twice foldable phone before Samsung. A video of Xiaomi’s phone was also revealed last year. In this 10-second teaser, an attempt was made to show the design of the phone. This phone of Xiaomi can also be operated by flat and folded.