The Korean company will likely take on the challenge of competing by launching a possible cheaper version of its flagship foldable phone.

With the launch of the Galaxy S24 series happily behind us, Samsung now turns its attention to its next prestige lineup, the Galaxy Z series. Among the details of the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, a report emerges that suggests the existence of a possible cheaper version of the former, revealing a strategic change on Samsung's part. The idea of ​​a more accessible leaflet might indeed be interesting, but the main challenge faced by the Korean teams is to ensure that this does not result in a loss of strength. The creation of an entry-level model of Galaxy Z Fold by Samsung truly pursues the objective of expanding its presence in the foldable segment, and therefore earning above allgreater competitiveness in the Chinese market sharecurrently dominated by Huawei and Honor. See also Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 could be revealed during the Star Wars Celebration According to Omdia, a research agency, Samsung currently ranks third in the foldable phone segment in China, overtaken by Honor and Huawei.

In Q3 2023, Samsung's market share was 19%, falling behind Honor (28%) and Huawei (26%).

Third brother A possible more economically accessible leaflet from Samsung would represent a drastic change in company strategy The first Galaxy Z Fold saw the light of day in 2019; Samsung has kept pace ever since two new models foldable every year. From the current one, however, the story could change with the introduction of a possible third device, a cheaper version alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z 6 series, scheduled for the second half of 2024. This strategy would represent themore significant investment of Samsung in the foldable sector, with the introduction of three new models simultaneously distributed across different price ranges.

However, a concern arises: the need to maintain more accessible prices could lead Samsung to search compromises on featuresconsidering that foldable phones are already more expensive than standard models. The report also highlights the potential difficulties in introducing an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6, i.e. how, taking into account current industry conditions, there could be a shift in demand towards the premium segment.

The introduction of a more affordable foldable phone could, in the long term, negatively affect on Samsung's profits. See also Lies of P will release this August