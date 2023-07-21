Samsung Electronics has announced the arrival on the Italian market of the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 monitor model S90PC. Building on the ViewFinity S8 launched in June 2022, the new monitor joins Samsung’s lineup of high-resolution monitors. “Our new 5K monitor is designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience to creative and visual professionals,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ViewFinity line, we will provide creatives with a world-class viewing experience, along with the color clarity and versatile connectivity they need to get the most out of every project.”

The new ViewFinity S9 features a 27-inch 5K resolution (5120 x 2880) display and 50% more workspace than other UHD monitors. It allows professionals to work on ultra-high-resolution content without the need to zoom, so they can view projects in 5K while keeping all editing tools visible on screen. With 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), the ViewFinity S9 delivers brilliant colors sharper ture and details.In addition, the typical brightness of 600 cd/m2 allows you to work even in very bright environments.Samsung calibration technology helps users to obtain the accurate colors, and during production the monitor is color calibrated at the factory to achieve Delta E <2(ΔE < 2) accuracy right after purchase.

ViewFinity S9 uses the intelligent calibration function controlled with smartphones, and users can customize the ViewFinity S9 screen to get precise settings whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose the basic mode to calibrate the monitor for quick adjustment of white balance and color gamut settings; alternatively, they can use the professional mode for complete control over color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Users can initiate the process by simply pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9 screen, and upon completion of the calibration, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E (ΔE) color accuracy.

TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care technology helps reduce eye strain, even with prolonged use. In addition, Samsung’s Matte Display reduces reflected light and glare on the monitor without obscuring vision. ViewFinity S9 features Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs in addition to USB-C. Compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 allows users to charge devices with a power of up to 90W and transfer data smoothly at speeds up to 40Gbps. The monitor features an integrated 4K SlimFit camera that connects via pogo pins without additional cables or equipment. The camera is adjustable to fit the angle of the monitor while the Auto Framing allows you to be visible and framed even when you change position. In Pivot mode, you can rotate the screen 90 degrees for easier viewing of long documents. In addition, thanks to the VESA-compatible mounting, you can keep your desk free of clutter.

Built-in Smart TV applications give users a complete TV experience when it’s time for after-work entertainment. Instant access to the most popular apps and streamed shows without the need for a PC, built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+ that automatically adjust noise levels, and remote control make it a monitor that’s suitable for both work and play. ViewFinity S9 is available for purchase at a price of €1,599.