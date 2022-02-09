Samsung has started the year strong. If at the beginning of January it presented the expected Samsung Galaxy S21 FE —the little brother of the S21 at a somewhat more affordable price—, just a month later it returns to the fray. This Wednesday it has unveiled its new flagships at the traditional Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, which aspire to compete in the photographic section with the powerful iPhone 13 or Pixel 6. If there is a terminal focused on promoting productivity, that’s the S22 Ultra, which, for the first time, has a physical space to store a stylus.

The S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra have a similar design to its predecessor, but now the large camera module, attached to the edges of the terminal, is similar in color to the rear for a more unified look. The S22 and S22+ models are available in white, black, green and pink. The S22 Ultra has indeed undergone a larger change in appearance, since it no longer has a rectangular camera module and the sensors are now incorporated in the rear. This mobile is available in black, white, green and burgundy.

As not all users like the same large or compact phones, the South Korean brand has opted for different sizes. While the screen of the Galaxy S22 is 6.1 inches, that of the S22+ is 6.6 inches and that of the S22 Ultra is 6.8 inches. All of them have an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. This parameter refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the more fluid and smooth the movements between screens and applications are appreciated. Although, yes, it also consumes more battery. Currently, the refresh rate of most high-end mobiles reaches 120 Hz.

A pencil to take notes

The S22 Ultra aspires to combine the power and productivity of the Galaxy Note and the legacy of the S series cameras. “We have broken the rules by incorporating an S Pen in a Galaxy S series device”, said the president and mobile communications business director of Samsung Electronics, TM Roh. The manufacturer’s goal is to captivate those users “who do everything on their mobile devices, from working to sharing the day with their followers.”

The S21 Ultra was already compatible with the traditional Galaxy Note stylus. Samsung had already launched a case with S-Pen, since the mobile did not have a physical space to store the pencil, but this has changed with the S22 Ultra, which has a hole on one side of its lower frame to introduce the S Pen. This pen is used to quickly take notes on the screen as if it were a notebook. The South Korean brand claims to have reduced latency from 9 to 2.8 milliseconds, which in theory makes writing feel more fluid and natural. “Notes can be easily digitized to transform messy handwritten notes into clean, easy-to-read notes,” says Adrian Wilson of the team at marketing from Samsung.

Better low light photos

With these terminals, Samsung aspires to stand up to the most powerful mobile phones on the market in the photographic section. In addition to a 10-megapixel front camera, the S22 and S22+ feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with zoom three magnification optic. The S22 Ultra is more ambitious: its front camera is 40 megapixels and it is also equipped with a 108 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 10 megapixel telephoto lenses – one with a zoom 3x magnification lens and the other 10x magnification.

Joshua Sungdae Cho, vice president and R&D leader of SW Visual at Samsung Mobile, underlines the company’s strong commitment to artificial intelligence to take photos and videos with a high level of detail even in low light environments. Among the curious functions of the S22, the autoframing stands out. Supposedly, these models can detect people up to five meters away and identify up to 10 subjects to get them all in the shot. To record more dynamic videos, there is a tracking function: the camera moves automatically and adjusts the zoom so that the protagonists are in the center.

A person takes a night image with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung

Samsung’s new mobiles are compatible with 5G networks and incorporate an Exynos 2200 processor. The S22 and S22+ are equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The S22 Ultra has more options: 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage. For many users, one of the priorities when choosing one mobile or another is the battery. While the S22 is 3,700 mAh, the S22+ is 4,500 mAh and the S22 Ultra is 5,000 mAh. That is to say, the batteries of the S22 and S22+ are somewhat smaller than those of their predecessors: the S21 had 4,000 mAh and the S21+, 4,800 mAh.

Large screens for tablets

“Tablets have been part of the Galaxy ecosystem for over a decade. However, as the world has rapidly transformed in the past two years, they have taken on a new role in our lives,” said Harksang Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of MX (Mobile eXperience) Visual Research and Development Team. Samsung business. The brand has also presented three new tablets —Tab S8, S8+ and its first Tab S8 Ultra— with which it intends to “open new possibilities and experiences in a hybrid world”.

The new models of Samsung Tab S8. Samsung

The sizes of the three devices are different: the screen of the Tab S8 is 11 inches and that of the Tab S8+, 12.4 inches. Sales of large-screen tablets have soared 24% in the last two years, according to the South Korean company. The Tab S8 Ultra has a large 14.6-inch screen. “With a larger screen, video calls are more lifelike and videos more immersive,” says Danielle E. Moten of Samsung Electronics. The refresh rate in all three devices reaches 120 Hz.

The Tab S8 and S8+ are available with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of storage (expandable up to 1 TB with a micro SD card). The Tab S8 Ultra has 8, 12 and 16 GB of RAM and 128, 256 and 512 GB of storage (also expandable to 1TB). Samsung promises autonomy to watch videos of up to 15 hours uninterrupted and a fast charge of 45 W capable of filling the battery in about 80 minutes. The tablets are compatible with 5G networks and with the S Pen. The stylus pen can be used to take notes, draw or colour.

