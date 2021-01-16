Following the general announcement of its new Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has provided more details about the ISOCELL HM3, the 108 megapixel mobile image sensor that comes within its new top-of-the-range Galaxy S21 Ultra. And it is that although we have not finally seen an increase in megapixels with respect to its predecessor, the South Korean firm ensures that the new sensor will be capable of capturing sharper and more vivid images in ultra high resolution with faster autofocus and extended dynamic range.

Among others, we can highlight capabilities such as the Smart ISO Pro, a mode that will capture a single frame in high and low ISO to merge them into a single image with 12-bit color depth and reduced noise. A quality that will result in final images better shots in mixed light environments.

Also, the images that use 12-bit color depth includes more than 68 trillion colors. This is a huge increase over 10-bit and 8-bit using over 1 trillion and 16 million colors respectively. With the largest group of colors to work with, you should expect to take better, more lifelike photos. Using nine pixel clustering, the ISOCELL HM3 is capable of mimicking a 12MP image sensor that allows “smooth” transitions between 108MP and 12MP resolutions, minimizing any image degradation.

As explained Duckhyun Chang, Executive Vice President, Samsung Sensor Division, «with more pixels, images are sharper, with fuller details that can maintain their integrity even when magnified. Samsung has been at the forefront of bringing the most pixels to mobile image sensors, as well as various assistive technologies that take sensor performance to the next level. The ISOCELL HM3 is the culmination of the latest Samsung sensor technologies that will help deliver premium mobile experiences.«.

Finally, Samsung has assured that there will be no energy counterpart for the increase in capacities, but that in fact the ISOCELL HM3 has a better optimized one that will increase the autonomy of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, allowing users to focus on taking photos frequently without having to worry about draining their battery.