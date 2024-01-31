Barcelona becomes the showcase for the latest innovations from Samsung Electronics at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024, where the company reveals how its SmartThings platform is preparing to revolutionize the world of B2B displays, outlining the future of business connectivity. The presentation, called “SmartThings for Business”, highlighted the significant advances offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) platform and reaffirms Samsung's commitment to increasingly connected and manageable digital signage solutions. SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, highlights the importance of this evolution: “In the commercial display industry, where operational efficiency is crucial, we are expanding the SmartThings ecosystem to bring advanced connectivity and functionality to organizations of all sizes. This is a step forward in optimizing the experiences of our customers and partners across multiple industries.”

At ISE 2024, Samsung demonstrates how SmartThings leverages digital signage to improve connection and control over smart devices in various environments. By extending SmartThings connectivity to commercial display products such as Smart Signage and Hotel TVs, users can enjoy the benefits of hyperconnectivity in the workplace. These innovations support Samsung smart devices and other devices compatible with the industry's latest IoT specifications, such as Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA). Thanks to SmartThings, Samsung wants to facilitate more efficient space and energy management, transforming workplaces into intelligent, interconnected environments. This approach meets the needs of a wide range of customers, from small to large entrepreneurs. The introduction of the Routine function allows users to set optimal environmental conditions, such as lighting and temperature, in advance, facilitating automated management.

SmartThings' new AI Energy Mode aims to make companies more eco-sustainable by optimizing resource management and energy monitoring. To respond to the various needs of the B2B market, Samsung has expanded the SmartThings Enterprise API, allowing easy integration with business management systems and the creation of customized solutions. This ecosystem of customizable devices ensures seamless connectivity and greater system reliability. Samsung then announced the launch of the WAD series, the first interactive display certified by Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), based on Android 13. Available in 65″, 75″ and 86″ formats, the WAD series promises a intuitive learning and unlimited access to educational resources via Google Play and Google services. Partnering with Cisco, Samsung also introduces the 105″ QPD-5K Smart Signage, optimizing hybrid work experiences and seamlessly integrating video conferencing solutions. Finally, Samsung presented the revolutionary transparent Micro LED in Europe, a technology that promises to transform exhibition and retail spaces. The transparent Micro LED offers new possibilities for interaction and customization of commercial displays.