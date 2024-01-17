Samsung released the Galaxy S24 flagships with Galaxy AI assistant

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 line of flagship smartphones. A recording of the presentation broadcast is available at YouTube.

The new flagship series includes three models – Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. The key difference between the presented devices and the old ones is the built-in support for artificial intelligence (AI). The Galaxy AI virtual assistant will allow you to translate voice and text during a phone conversation, sort SMS and offer answers to them, and create automatic notes. AI will also be used when taking photos and videos.

The base Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with support for 120 Hertz and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits. The smartphone has an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, depending on the sales region. The gadget is equipped with at least 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. The device came with a camera that received lenses with a resolution of 50, 12 and 10 megapixels. The device has a battery with a capacity of 4000 milliamp-hours with fast charging at 25 watts.

The Galaxy S24+ differs from the base model only in the screen increased to 6.7 inches, 12 gigabytes of RAM at the start, and a battery with a capacity of 4900 milliamp-hours with support for 45 watt fast charging.

Related materials:

The older model Galaxy S24 Ultra received a 6.8-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12 gigabytes of RAM, a camera with 200, 50 and 10 megapixel lenses, a 5000 milliamp-hour battery with 45 watt fast charging. The device came with a titanium case. All smartphones received Android 14 with One UI 6.1 shell and up to 7 years of update support.

The base version of the Galaxy S24 will be $800, the Galaxy S24+ will be $1,000. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available from $1,300.

Earlier it became known that retailers will bring Samsung smartphones to Russia in the coming days. This was reported by MTS, Tele2, Megafon, M.Video-Eldorado and Ozon.