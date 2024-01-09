CNET: Samsung showed the concept of a smartphone that bends in both directions

The South Korean corporation Samsung has introduced a smartphone whose display can bend in both directions. About it reports CNET publication.

The company showed a concept device called Flex In & Out Flip at CES 2024, held in Las Vegas (USA). According to journalists, the device is shaped like a Galaxy Z Flip clamshell and is equipped with a flexible screen. The device can unfold 360 degrees.

According to the authors, the simulation on the screen of the demo sample gave an idea of ​​how the user interface would adapt to different positions of the phone. Samsung said it tested the new form factor under various conditions. Thus, the device, foldable in different directions, continued to work at extreme temperatures from -20 to +60 degrees.

CNET specialists noted that with the new form factor, the Korean corporation intends to expand its line of devices to make smartphones more versatile and useful. The timing of the release of devices with Flex In & Out Flip technology to the market is not disclosed.

